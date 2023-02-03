Read full article on original website
Related
Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
Johnson City Press
Lightning in a Cyclone: Lyon is a defense-wrecking star
Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness. At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
wjhl.com
Castlewood High school works to repair damage
Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Roundball Roundup: Boone, Crockett split at Freedom …
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity
All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. “When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone […]
Castlewood High School temporarily closes gymnasium
CASTLEWOOD, Virginia (WJHL)– Castlewood High School had to temporarily close its gymnasium in January because of structural damage to the outside wall. Tim Lovelace, the director of maintenance for Russell County Public Schools, said crews are working to fix the issue. “The area of concern is actually the piece of wall that extends above the […]
wcyb.com
Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 40,448-square-foot retail property in Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of a 40,448-square-foot multi-tenant retail property in Greeneville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $2.35 million. Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Brett Winger, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a New Jersey limited liability company.
East Tennessean
ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study
The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
JOHNSON CITY — As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34-year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ student resource officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
Comments / 0