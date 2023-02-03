ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lightning in a Cyclone: Lyon is a defense-wrecking star

Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness. At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Castlewood High school works to repair damage

Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Castlewood High School had to temporarily close down their gym after some damage to the outside of the building was spotted. Roundball Roundup: Boone, Crockett split at Freedom …
CASTLEWOOD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity

All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. “When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Castlewood High School temporarily closes gymnasium

CASTLEWOOD, Virginia (WJHL)– Castlewood High School had to temporarily close its gymnasium in January because of structural damage to the outside wall. Tim Lovelace, the director of maintenance for Russell County Public Schools, said crews are working to fix the issue. “The area of concern is actually the piece of wall that extends above the […]
CASTLEWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

Man kills mother in Sullivan County, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed his mother Saturday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Jill Sly, of Bristol, Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Sly, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Benjamin Sly was arraigned in court Monday...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 40,448-square-foot retail property in Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of a 40,448-square-foot multi-tenant retail property in Greeneville, Tennessee. The asset sold for $2.35 million. Dominic Sulo, senior vice president investments, and Brett Winger, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a New Jersey limited liability company.
GREENEVILLE, TN
East Tennessean

ETSU Center for Rural Health Research publishes results of mask study

The results of a two-month study regarding mask-wearing behaviors on the ETSU campus and in the Johnson City community has been published in the Journal of Community Health. The study, conducted by students from the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, sought out to see how different mask-wearing behaviors differed within the ETSU community and the surrounding region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy