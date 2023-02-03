Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Many DougCo parents say school choice doesn’t exist for themSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
aboutboulder.com
Which Ski Area Is Nearest to Boulder?
The closest ski resort to Boulder, Colorado is Eldora Mountain Resort, which is approximately 21 miles west of Boulder. The quickest route between the two is via CO 119 and CO 72. Eldora Mountain Resort has approximately 680 acres of skiable terrain, with a good balance of runs for skiers...
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
aboutboulder.com
Favorite Late Night Restaurants in Boulder
Boulder, Colorado is known for its thriving food scene, offering a wide variety of cuisine options from farm-to-table dining to international fare. This is due to several factors, including a strong focus on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, a supportive community of local farmers and food producers, and a culturally diverse population with a passion for good food. Additionally, Boulder has a thriving culinary arts community, with many top-notch restaurants and highly trained chefs, as well as natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities that attract health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumers. These elements combined make Boulder a desirable destination for food lovers and culinary enthusiasts.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
aboutboulder.com
Favorite Coffee Shops in Boulder
Coffee is believed to have originated in the highlands of Ethiopia in the 9th century and was first consumed as a beverage by the Oromo people. From Ethiopia, coffee spread to other neighboring countries in the horn of Africa, then to the Middle East, and eventually to Europe, where it became very popular in the 17th century. The Dutch introduced coffee to their colonies in the East Indies, and from there it spread to other parts of the world including South America and the Caribbean. Today, coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, with millions of people enjoying it daily.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
boulderreportinglab.org
💵 Stricter fines for trash violations
Boulder, it’s the very best place to spend a Monday. Here’s what’s going on. Today, John Herrick covers trash and weeds on University Hill. Later this month, Boulder City Council will discuss a new ordinance that would make it easier for police officers to enforce rules around trash and yard maintenance. The change is a response to concerns from residents living on University Hill and near other CU student neighborhoods. Students, however, have said their input has been largely ignored. They’re worried the proposed ordinance is yet more fuel for the longstanding divisions between students and homeowners.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Next storm system will move into Colorado Wednesday night and Thursday
A few flurries may fall through the evening, mainly in the mountains. Sunshine expected for Tuesday
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded
Boulder, Colorado has experienced some extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall in its history. Here are a few fun facts related to the cold and snow in Boulder:. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Boulder was -29°F (-34°C) on January 9, 1875. Boulder receives an average of about...
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
aboutboulder.com
Best Music Venues in Boulder
Boulder, Colorado is known for its thriving music scene, with a variety of venues hosting local and national acts across different genres. The city is home to several music festivals throughout the year, including the Boulder International Film Festival, the Boulder Creek Festival, and the Boulder Outlook Hotel & Suites Jazz Festival. Additionally, there are many bars, clubs, and other venues that offer live music, making Boulder a popular destination for music lovers.b.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Boulder nonprofit helping Marshall Fire victims rebuild. Survivors of the Marshall Fire are...
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
Wiley Racoon in Boulder Hardware Store Makes for Hilarious Video
It sure has been cold, lately. Maybe that's why this racoon was holed up inside a popular hardware store in Boulder. Luckily, they got video of the "chase" that took place, while getting him out of there. There's a lot of good stuff in the short video regarding this racoon...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
