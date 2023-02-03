Read full article on original website
bhsorator.com
Fundraiser brings community together for long time favorite South Omaha restaurant
One of South Omaha’s most beloved family-owned Mexican restaurants burned down on Dec. 23. The fire destroyed Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food raising questions about whether the owners would choose to rebuild; many are also concerned about the effect on employees. Shortly after the fire, a GoFundMe was set up to assist the employees and conversations started about a larger fundraiser to be held in January. The GoFundMe stopped accepting donations after raising over $32,000 for the family and employees of Nettie’s. The family held a fundraiser at Stock’s n Bonds on Jan. 22 from 12 pm to 8 pm to just have fun and enjoy memories that the restaurant held for the family and customers alike. It had live music all throughout the day, raffles, a silent auction, face painting, and a bake sale.
KETV.com
Omaha's Time Out Foods owners hope for seamless transition for famous fried chicken
OMAHA, Neb. — For Time Out Chicken, it's business as usual. North Omaha's famous chicken restaurant remains open despite being up for sale. The owners hope for a seamless transition to the next buyer. Operations manager Ronnie James has been coming here for years. "I don't know how many...
OnlyInYourState
This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website
The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lps.org
Student Bulletin 2-6-23
TODAY’S ENTRÉE: Chicken & Cheese Rolled Taco, Cheeseburger, or Veggie Pizza. TOMORROW’S ENTRÉE: Sausage Pizza, Taco Meat on Flour Tortilla, or Bean & Cheese Burrito. TOMORROW’S BREAKFAST: Beef Sausage Sandwich or Apple Jack Cereal. Today is a Y day. ANNOUNCEMENTS:. STUDENTS: The scholastic book fair...
WOWT
Burke Westview Dance Team makes it to National Dance Team Championship finals, first time in OPS history
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Burke Westview High School Dance Team is making Omaha Public Schools proud. The coach, Emma Morice, told 6 News they’re the first dance team in OPS history to make it to the finals of the UDA High School National Championships in Orlando, Fla. After...
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
KETV.com
Dry Spokes opens its first dry bar, creates sober lifestyle spaces
OMAHA, Neb. — Dry January is over, but for some being alcohol-free is a lifestyle, and a new business is bringing the bar atmosphere without the hangover. Something is brewing at the corner of 19th and Leavenworth streets. At first glance, some might suspect it's just a regular bar.
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
klkntv.com
Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday
The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
WOWT
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges. “In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement...
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
KETV.com
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
klkntv.com
4-7-8 breathing method could help you fall asleep if anxiety keeps you up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If anxiety makes it hard for you to fall asleep, here are a few tips from the experts. They recommend the 4-7-8 breathing method. This method is supposed to help reduce anxiety and can make it easier to fall asleep. It forces your mind and...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
