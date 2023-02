Three separate times in the final minutes of Saturday’s thrilling 66-61 win, Trey Alexander either tied or gave the Bluejays the lead. His three with 7:42 left put CU ahead 54-51; his putback jumper at the 3:43 mark put them ahead 58-56; his pair of free throws with 26 seconds left put them ahead for good 62-61.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO