Ogle County, IL

Deputies say Driver Crossed the Centerline and Collided With an Ogle County Plow Truck and Other Vehicle, Injuring Two

By Tim Lee
 4 days ago
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Trapped victim extricated, 2 transported to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash near Woodstock

Two women were transported to the hospital after firefighters had to extricate one of them following a four-vehicle crash near Woodstock Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Charles Road and Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash

Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Injured and One Arrested Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Friday night, February 3, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 7,000 block of E. Gurler Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, EMS was attending to the occupants from both vehicles. Once on scene, Deputies learned a Dodge Ram driven by 32-year-old Matthew Brown of Ashton was traveling westbound on Gurler Road and was cresting a hill.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Separate Semi Crashes Snarl Traffic Outside Ottawa

It was a mess on Interstate 80 both directions near Ottawa. At around 11:45 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a semi crashing on eastbound I-80. One lane of eastbound traffic was closed for about an hour. Nobody was hurt. About 10 minutes after that crash, a semi driving westbound on...
OTTAWA, IL
wjol.com

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55

Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
WIFR

Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend cause Rockford Police to issue a warning to drivers. Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that as he was driving down Prospect Street with two others, when his vehicle was rear-ended. The car that hit him parked behind him.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
ROCKFORD, IL

