Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
gousfbulls.com
Women's Golf Sets Another Program Record; Stands Third After First Day of FAU Paradise Invitational
Location: Boca Raton, Fla. Course: Osprey Point Golf Club (Par 72/6,204 Yards) Follow: Live Scoring via Golfstat | Twitter @USFWGolf. TAMPA, FLA., February 6, 2023 – The USF women's golf team opened their spring season in strong fashion as three Bulls in the top 15 of the individual standings and an 18-hole program record propelled USF to a third-place standing with one round remaining at the FAU Paradise Invitational.
USF football adds 14 new signees
TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF football program announced the addition of 14 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA late signing period Wednesday, Feb.1, bringing the Bulls’ 2023 signing class to 30 members, including 17 from the high school and junior college ranks and 13 Division I transfers. These new Bulls are: Early Signing […]
gousfbulls.com
USF Men’s Tennis Leaves Tennessee with a Pair of Losses
South Florida (4-6), MTSU (2-2) Friday, Feb. 4, 2023 | 6 p.m. ET. Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Feb. 4, 2023) – The USF men's tennis team dropped their second match in Murfreesboro on Saturday night against Memphis, 6-1. The Bulls were unable to claim the doubles point. In the singles, No....
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
City Honors MLK Parade Award Winners
City officials on Monday morning recognized the award winners from Lakeland’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which was held Jan. 23:. Best Decorated Vehicle – Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church. Best Flatbed with Trailer – Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church. Best Professional Float –...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Bay Beaches for 2023 (By a Local)
Tampa Bay is one of the most prominent coastal cities in Florida, so it’s no surprise that you can find epic beaches in Tampa Bay. I’m a Tampa local and in this post, I’ll share what I think are the 17 best Tampa Bay beaches. Whether you’re looking for a popular dog beach or a quiet hideaway beach, there is a stretch of sand for everyone on this list.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing
February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics
Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Juelz Santana is playing Tampa's Sulphur Springs on Sunday
The LaRon James of hip-hop is at Club Play.
Did you know Tampa was the 'Harlem of the South'?
TAMPA, Fla. — Racial segregation was a way of life throughout the Deep South, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Through that injustice, a culture of Black business, food, music and entertainment was born, giving Tampa the nickname: Harlem of the South. You might have driven by the...
usf.edu
What's new for the Florida State Fair in 2023? Your guide to the rides, events ... and food
The Florida State Fair is coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20. It will likely bring much of the state with it. If you plan to join the crowds, whether in pursuit of roller coaster rides, live entertainment, or deep-fried everything, below is all the information you need to navigate the fairgrounds.
Bay News 9
Retired Hillsborough County math teacher reaches thousands of students on YouTube
TAMPA, Fla. — While many parents limit screen time for their kids, one retired Hillsborough County math teacher may provide a reason to reconsider — at least if their children are watching her YouTube channel. Marcia Silberman, who taught in a classroom for 30, launched her own channel...
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
businessobserverfl.com
Leader of St. Petersburg bank to retire at year’s end
BayFirst National Bank CEO Anthony Leo has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 3. He’ll be succeeded in the role by Thomas Zernick, who currently serves as the St. Petersburg-based community bank’s president. Leo has led the locally owned bank, formerly known as First Home Bank, since August 2013,...
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
Comments / 0