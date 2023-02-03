Read full article on original website
UW Spring Faculty Recital Series Opens With Pianist Performance Feb. 13
Pianist Jiwon Han opens the University of Wyoming Department of Music’s spring semester Faculty Recital Series at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. The recital is free and open to the public. The program will include works by Beethoven, Florence...
UW Libraries Names Alternative Textbook Grant Recipients for Spring Semester
University of Wyoming Libraries recently awarded alternative textbook grants to six faculty members to implement open educational resources (OER) in their classes this spring. The open textbooks resulting from the grants are projected to save UW students more than $26,000 per semester. “Every semester, we see the impact that the...
UW Custodian Rachel Flores Named Employee of Fourth Quarter
It is the small things that others see custodian Rachel Flores do that make her a valuable employee in the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences. No matter the task, Flores makes sure it is done correctly and to the best of her abilities. Her work has not gone...
UW in the News
State, national and international media frequently feature the University of Wyoming and members of its community in stories. Here is a summary of some of the recent coverage:. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle and The Casper Star-Tribune noted that the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. Plenty Inc. is led by Chief Science Officer Nate Storey, a UW graduate. To read UW’s release on the university’s new Controlled Environment Agriculture Center, click here. Several state media outlets published the university’s official release.
