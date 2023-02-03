State, national and international media frequently feature the University of Wyoming and members of its community in stories. Here is a summary of some of the recent coverage:. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle and The Casper Star-Tribune noted that the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. Plenty Inc. is led by Chief Science Officer Nate Storey, a UW graduate. To read UW’s release on the university’s new Controlled Environment Agriculture Center, click here. Several state media outlets published the university’s official release.

