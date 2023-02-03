Read full article on original website
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
aahsmountainecho.com
Announcements for 2/6
Attention all students and staff: Hungry after school? If you like Chick-fil-A, please stop and. place an order tomorrow afternoon between 5 and 8 PM. Please mention that you are there. to support AAHS Foreign Language Club before you order. Part of the proceeds will go to FLC. We would...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Johnstown liquor store is now open for business
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A liquor store in Johnstown that closed a month ago has officially opened again. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at East Hills Plaza on Scalp Avenue closed on January 2 for renovations and reopened Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. to get back to normal operations. Store hours will be […]
Handbag drawing held in Irwin to help support 11-year-old boy with heart disease
A fundraiser was held in Westmoreland County to support an 11-year-old boy who is suffering from heart disease.
Blair County fire, EMS departments receive more than $280k in funding
(WTAJ) — Numerous fire and emergency departments in various counties across Pennsylvania have been approved for funding through state grants. Representative Jim Gregory said he was thrilled to announce the following grants in Blair County. The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes […]
wtaj.com
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in parking lot
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by...
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
pennrecord.com
Sleeping device manufacturer wants plaintiff counsel sanctioned and testimony stricken
JOHNSTOWN – Counsel for an Altoona couple who claimed that a device created to assist babies in sleeping instead caused the death of their three-month-old son from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome due to the product’s inherent defects, have filed motions both for sanctions related to improper conduct for expert witness depositions and the striking of those depositions’ contents.
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
Altoona Family Shelter Moving locations, temporarily closing, raising concerns from residents
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family Services Incorporated’s planned temporary closing and relocation is raising concerns for residents who say they weren’t given options or enough notice to find other low-income housing options. Resident Sandy Wilson, who’s living at the current location with her fiance and two kids, a one-year-old and a two-month-old, said she was […]
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
WGAL
2-year-old Mifflin County girl gets head stuck in cake pan
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters in Mifflin County got a very unusual call: A mom needed help because her daughter's head was stuck in a cake pan. Erin Meixel was forced to call 911 on Monday when 2-year-old Quinnley got her head stuck while playing with an angel food cake pan that had its middle section removed.
PennDOT responds to residents over “misleading” letter
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple residents received letters from an outside law firm with information regarding the State College Area Connector Project PennDOT is clearing the air. “I got a lot of calls from people that got a letter and said, “Hey, what’s going on?”’ Dean Ball, PennDOT Assistant District Engineer said. Residents […]
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
wdiy.org
State College Crowd Sends a Message to House Speaker Rozzi’s Listening Group: ‘Let Us Be Heard’
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi is continuing to hear from people about how the chamber should work over the next two years. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports a crowd in State College sent state lawmakers a clear message. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/3/23)
