HENNIKER, N.H. – The New England College Athletics Department has named their Pilgrims of the Month for January of 2023. Pedreia had an excellent month, culminating in a time of 1:22.13 in the Slalom at Black Mountain on January 14th, and a time of 1:17.38 in the Giant Slalom at Pleasant Mountain on January 21st.

HENNIKER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO