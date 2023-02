HENNIKER, N.H.- The New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) has announced their weekly award selections for the week ending 2/5/2023. New England College athletes received two awards in men's and women's basketball. Freshman Michael Hills (Baton Rouge, Lous.) was named NECC Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the first time...

HENNIKER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO