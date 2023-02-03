Read full article on original website
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Premier League –as it happened
Sorry Liverpool thrashed by Wolves | Southampton and Bournemouth both lose again | Man United hang on after Casemiro red card | Leicester win at Villa
Former Chelsea And Newcastle Soccer Player Christian Atsu In Hospital After Turkey Earthquakes
He had reportedly suffered injuries to his right foot and was experiencing breathing difficulties.
Dragons revitalised under Hollywood owners – Wrexham keep making the headlines
National League Wrexham visit Sheffield United on Tuesday as the lowest ranked side left in this season’s FA Cup.The Welsh outfit, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will secure a lucrative fifth-round home tie with Tottenham by winning their Bramall Lane replay.Here, the PA news agency looks at a club who are making headlines on and off the pitch.The ownersWrexham were starting a 12th season in the fifth tier of English football when Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wales’ oldest club in September 2020. Deadpool actor Reynolds – one of Hollywood’s biggest stars –...
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Sunderland defender has nightmare Rotherham debut following loan move
Things didn't go all that well for Bailey Wright on his Rotherham debut.
Jermain Defoe podcast: Former England striker on management ambitions
It is no easy job making it as a manager, even if you are a Premier League legend - just ask Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard. That, though, has not put off Jermain Defoe. The former England striker, who retired from playing last year as the Premier League's ninth highest ever goalscorer, is embarking on a similar path towards becoming a boss.
Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports
Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
Manchester City Charged With Breaching Premier League Financial Rules
The EPL claims that City failed to provide "a true and fair view of the club's financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship
Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
Sean Dyche stays quiet but gives Everton something to shout about
“Just write that I am a tyrant and I have run them ragged and shouted at them,” said Sean Dyche. It might be the simpler way. His reputation precedes him and it is only partly of his own creation. If others have an image to live up to, Dyche has one to live down to. He is apparently the worm-eating dinosaur who likes 4-4-2, Ashley Barnes, going out in the snow without a coat and irritating foreign managers with passing philosophies. By his own admission, he has had his face photoshopped on to various wrestlers’ bodies. “I will live...
Dream debut for Dyche as Everton stuns Arsenal
The Sean Dyche era at Everton got off to the perfect start as they stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park. Everton were joint-bottom of the table at the start of play and beat the leaders to secure their first Premier League win since October. The new manager bounce was monumental.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
Millwall vs Sunderland Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee
Sunderland head to Millwall looking for a valuable three points. Here is all you need to know.
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou on Aaron Mooy form
Ange Postecoglou is "not the least bit surprised" by Aaron Mooy's growing influence on his Celtic side - and expects it to become even stronger. The Australia midfielder, 32, had a slow start to his Celtic career. However, his value to the team was again shown as he scored and...
