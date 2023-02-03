Pelicans (28-27), Kings (29-23) New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Fortunately for the Pelicans, second-year pro Trey Murphy – along with youngsters such as Naji Marshall and Kira Lewis Jr. – were more than enough to win anyway. By a huge margin. Capping off a very successful weekend in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans swept a back-to-back by pounding Sacramento, less than 24 hours after surging past the Lakers. The Pelicans entered the weekend on a 10-game losing streak, but they regained their previous form on the home floor, where they had been red-hot for much of November and December. All 11 Pelicans who checked into the game scored, while all but one handed out an assist. “We’re extremely proud of everyone on our team,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Everyone that touched the floor contributed... It started with our defense getting deflections, challenging shots, rebounding the ball.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO