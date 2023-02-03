ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade

The NBA world is still buzzing from Kyrie Irving being sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star point guard demanded a trade earlier this week, and the Nets were able to strike a deal with the Mavericks that sent back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation.
Suns' Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Phoenix Suns were listed as one of the three early suitors when Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from Brooklyn. Yet just two days later, the Dallas Mavericks were able to edge themselves ahead of the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers for Irving's presence. They sent over Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks which included a 2029 first-round selection to the Nets.
Cavs Notes: Trade Deadline, Kevin Love, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman

Several opposing GMs told Hoops Wire via text that there is interest in Love, who has fallen out of coach J.B. Bickerstaff‘s rotation. Trading Love, though, may not be on the Cavs’ radar, as they would have to take back salary in such a deal, sources cautioned. Also, while Love isn’t playing at the moment, there has been “zero” discussion of a potential contract buyout following the deadline, one source said.
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 136, Kings 104

Pelicans (28-27), Kings (29-23) New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Fortunately for the Pelicans, second-year pro Trey Murphy – along with youngsters such as Naji Marshall and Kira Lewis Jr. – were more than enough to win anyway. By a huge margin. Capping off a very successful weekend in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans swept a back-to-back by pounding Sacramento, less than 24 hours after surging past the Lakers. The Pelicans entered the weekend on a 10-game losing streak, but they regained their previous form on the home floor, where they had been red-hot for much of November and December. All 11 Pelicans who checked into the game scored, while all but one handed out an assist. “We’re extremely proud of everyone on our team,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Everyone that touched the floor contributed... It started with our defense getting deflections, challenging shots, rebounding the ball.”
Nets owner Joe Tsai refused to send Kyrie Irving to the Lakers

A Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion was reportedly never going to happen, at least not this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn would've only traded Irving to the Lakers for guards Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, and Max Christie, two first-round picks, and pick swaps. However, according to NBA...
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
The Wizards have a coaching problem

Blown leads have been par for the course for the Wizards lately, who many may remember lost after holding a 35-point lead last season against the Clippers. The common denominator here is head coach Wes Unseld, Jr., who routinely makes poor rotational decisions and gets out-adjusted during games. The last two nights, opposing guards have been allowed to score at will against Washington in the second half.
