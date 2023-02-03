Read full article on original website
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
Joseph Goodman: Can’t ignore obvious with Auburn basketball
It appears like Auburn’s time among the top 25 teams in college basketball might be coming to an end. At 32 straight weeks as a ranked team, it has been a program-altering run. With Bruce Pearl as its coach, Auburn men’s basketball has established itself as one of the premier programs in the SEC and the country. The streak included Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the glorious rise of deep-fried memes, a new name for the arena and the addition of The Jungle to the short list of best atmospheres in college basketball.
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?
This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay headed for SEC rivalry site on Feb. 11
College GameDay is headed back to the SEC next weekend, ESPN’s popular pre-game show announced Saturday morning. For Feb. 11’s broadcast, College GameDay is headed to Auburn as the Tigers prepare to host Alabama in an SEC rivalry showdown. GameDay’s on-site broadcast will air from 11 am-Noon EST with tip-off between the Tigers and Crimson Tide set for 2 pm EST on ESPN next Saturday.
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
WTVM
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus. Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration...
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
Opelika-Auburn News
New venue with putt-putt coming soon to Opelika
Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games. Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts. The entertainment venue...
Bham Now
How to plan a perfect weekend getaway at Auburn’s Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center
Just two hours southeast of Birmingham lies Auburn—“The Loveliest Village On The Plains”. Already regarded as a foodie destination (and for good reason) Auburn is now home to the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center—a bustling academic building with a state-of-the-art restaurant, five-star hotel, delectable food hall and so much more.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
This Georgia city was ranked the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the US
The Gist: The City of Columbus in Western Georgia has been ranked as the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the United States. The Worst: Columbus was ranked second worst among the 190 biggest cities in the US for chocolate lovers. Other cities in the bottom 10 include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mesquite, Texas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarksville, Tennessee, Surprise, Arizona, Hayward, California, Hampton, Virginia and Newport News, Virginia.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika entrepreneur creates new iOS food discovery app
For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you. Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.
COLUMBUS: Crash on Woodruff Farm Road, one person taken to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a US Foods truck and a car. Columbus police are present near the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional information available at this time. […]
86 grave marker vases, many from veterans’ tombs, stolen from Auburn cemetery, police say
Auburn police are searching for whoever is responsible for stealing dozens of grave marker vases, many of which adorn veterans’ graves, this week at Memorial Park Cemetery. About 86 of the 12-inch tall, bronze vases used to mark various graves at the Auburn cemetery at 1000 E Samford Ave. were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday, police said Friday.
tourcounsel.com
LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
Deadly motorcycle crash claims the life of Columbus man; CPD investigating
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Jeremiah Garcia. According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Milgen Road near Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to […]
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - NOTE: News Leader 9 originally reported the child was 12 years old, per sources. However, Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey and the victim’s mom clarified his age as 13. We’re learning even more details about what happened Wednesday night when a 13-year-old was...
