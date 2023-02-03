For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you. Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO