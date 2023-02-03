ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Can’t ignore obvious with Auburn basketball

It appears like Auburn’s time among the top 25 teams in college basketball might be coming to an end. At 32 straight weeks as a ranked team, it has been a program-altering run. With Bruce Pearl as its coach, Auburn men’s basketball has established itself as one of the premier programs in the SEC and the country. The streak included Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, the glorious rise of deep-fried memes, a new name for the arena and the addition of The Jungle to the short list of best atmospheres in college basketball.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Does Auburn take basketball more seriously than Alabama?

This is an opinion column. Add this true fact to the overwhelming body of evidence that the state of Alabama is not just for football anymore, if it ever was. For the second straight year, an SEC program in this state has rewarded its highly successful basketball coach with a lengthy, lucrative new contract - with the all-important month of March still four weeks away.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay headed for SEC rivalry site on Feb. 11

College GameDay is headed back to the SEC next weekend, ESPN’s popular pre-game show announced Saturday morning. For Feb. 11’s broadcast, College GameDay is headed to Auburn as the Tigers prepare to host Alabama in an SEC rivalry showdown. GameDay’s on-site broadcast will air from 11 am-Noon EST with tip-off between the Tigers and Crimson Tide set for 2 pm EST on ESPN next Saturday.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux holding grand opening in Tiger Town

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new restaurant is bringing Cajun-flair to Tiger Town. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is holding its grand opening in Tiger Town on Monday, February 6. It will be located on 3041 Capps Way near the Auburn University campus. Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New venue with putt-putt coming soon to Opelika

Construction is underway at a new entertainment venue where families and friends will be able to play 18 holes of putt-putt and try their hand at different games. Tigertown Sports is a recreational space equipped with the putt-putt course, lawn games and three sand beach volleyball courts. The entertainment venue...
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

This Georgia city was ranked the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the US

The Gist: The City of Columbus in Western Georgia has been ranked as the second worst city for chocolate lovers in the United States. The Worst: Columbus was ranked second worst among the 190 biggest cities in the US for chocolate lovers. Other cities in the bottom 10 include Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mesquite, Texas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Clarksville, Tennessee, Surprise, Arizona, Hayward, California, Hampton, Virginia and Newport News, Virginia.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika entrepreneur creates new iOS food discovery app

For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you. Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.
OPELIKA, AL
tourcounsel.com

LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy