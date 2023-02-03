Read full article on original website
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
slamwrestling.net
Rewind Review: Below the Belt
The story of 1980’s Below the Belt begins with the real-life experiences of author and visual artist Rosalyn Drexler, who released a book titled To Smithereens based on her ventures into professional wrestling as “Rosa Carlo, The Mexican Spitfire.” The grueling nature of life on the road as a wrestler didn’t hold long-term appeal for Drexler, but she was able to turn her travels into her well-received book, which in turn caught the attention of film producers including Robert Fowler, who would also have a hand in writing and directing Below the Belt.
