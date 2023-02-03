ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
slamwrestling.net

Rewind Review: Below the Belt

The story of 1980’s Below the Belt begins with the real-life experiences of author and visual artist Rosalyn Drexler, who released a book titled To Smithereens based on her ventures into professional wrestling as “Rosa Carlo, The Mexican Spitfire.” The grueling nature of life on the road as a wrestler didn’t hold long-term appeal for Drexler, but she was able to turn her travels into her well-received book, which in turn caught the attention of film producers including Robert Fowler, who would also have a hand in writing and directing Below the Belt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy