ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

Sports scores, highlights: Durfee swim team fares well at SEC meet, Diman hockey wins

The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday local high school action:. Swimming: Durfee at Southeast Conference championship. SCORE: Boys, Bridgewater-Raynham (484), New Bedford (397), Brockton (322), Durfee (296); Girls: New Bedford (662.50), Bridgewater-Raynham (474), Durfee...
FALL RIVER, MA
blsargo.org

BLS Hockey Breaks the Ice at Frozen Fenway

Earlier this month, the Boston Latin School boys’ and girls’ hockey teams had an extraordinary opportunity to play against Boston Latin Academy at Fenway Park in the Frozen Fenway High School Scrimmages. The girls’ varsity hockey team fought hard, but took a loss to BLA by a final score of 1-5. A few days later, the boys’ varsity hockey team defeated BLA 3-1.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy