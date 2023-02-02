Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
NOLA.com
Slidell's Ayvah Johnson, 9, stars as young Tina Turner at The Saenger
“I’ve been so many places in my life and time,” sang 9-year-old Ayvah Johnson, with the voice of someone well beyond her years. “I’ve sung a lot of songs, I’ve made some bad rhymes.”. In an effortless riff, the young performer made the classic ballad a...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras
It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
uptownmessenger.com
Uptown restaurants are well-represented among James Beard semifinalists
Of the 12 New Orleans restaurants honored this year on the list of the 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists, half are in Uptown neighborhoods. Honorees range from an iconic grand dame, Commander’s Palace, to a newly opened Senegalese restaurant, Dakar NOLA. The James Beard Awards, established in 1990, considered...
‘A beautiful bundle of joy’ |Friends remember LSU student Madison Brooks at Covington funeral service
The line was out the door at St. Peter Catholic Church where family and friends were showing how much they loved her.
NOLA.com
Young Leadership Council announces class, St. Tammany development board makes moves
-- William Wainwright, chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, has been named president of the St. Tammany Parish Development District Board. Wainwright has served on the board since 2018. He replaces Marty Mayer as president. Mike Gambrell, senior vice president for commercial banking at Resource Bank, was named vice president...
Ochsner Health opens super clinic Tuesday
Health care giant Ochsner will debut their newest clinic at the redeveloped Clearview Mall in Metairie on Tuesday. The event will be attended by Jefferson Parish officials and others for a ribbon cutting of the project.
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
Area high school basketball teams have an evening they will never forget inside Pelicans’ Smoothie King Center
Many had their eyes on future NBA Hall-of-Fame inductee, LeBron James, on Saturday. Entering the Pelicans contest with Los Angeles, James needed 63 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring title. The King finished with 27, as New Orleans pulled away with a 131-126 victory. But, after that big game, there was another. […]
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
NOLA.com
After three years of crises, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng wants to 'play offense'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has served in elected office for more than decade, though she admits that sometimes, she still feels naïve about the political maneuverings happening around her. “I’m really not a political animal,” she said, sitting at a conference table in her Elmwood office. “I...
NOLA.com
$40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Metairie: See where, winning numbers
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Metairie is worth $40,000, Louisiana Lottery officials said Thursday. The ticket was sold at West Metairie Shell, 5900 West Metairie, and was a winner in Tuesday's drawing. It matched the four white balls, the Mega Ball and the Megaplier. The winning numbers in...
NOPD: Disgruntled customer fires shot through restaurant window, strikes fast food employee
A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee on Thursday evening.
Recall campaign asks IG to investigate Cantrell mailer
The campaign for a recall election of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has asked New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel to investigate a brochure the mayor’s office mailed to more than 100,00 New Orleans residents.
Jefferson Parish residents should expect a lot of digging and road work – here’s why
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng appeared on WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week to discuss a massive roadwork undertaking.
Early morning homicide in the Irish Channel
NOPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured. The gunfire was reported before 3:30 this morning near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Second Streets in the Irish Channel neighborhood.
Recall organizers fighting newspaper request for names
The committee behind the effort to kick New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell out of office is refusing a request from The Times Picayune / New Orleans Advocate to turn over the names of the tens of thousands of people who have signed petitions
Comments / 0