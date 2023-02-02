ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras

It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
tourcounsel.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch

No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
uptownmessenger.com

Uptown restaurants are well-represented among James Beard semifinalists

Of the 12 New Orleans restaurants honored this year on the list of the 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists, half are in Uptown neighborhoods. Honorees range from an iconic grand dame, Commander’s Palace, to a newly opened Senegalese restaurant, Dakar NOLA. The James Beard Awards, established in 1990, considered...
ALABAMA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Ochsner Health opens super clinic Tuesday

Health care giant Ochsner will debut their newest clinic at the redeveloped Clearview Mall in Metairie on Tuesday. The event will be attended by Jefferson Parish officials and others for a ribbon cutting of the project.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
MyArkLaMiss

Area high school basketball teams have an evening they will never forget inside Pelicans’ Smoothie King Center

Many had their eyes on future NBA Hall-of-Fame inductee, LeBron James, on Saturday. Entering the Pelicans contest with Los Angeles, James needed 63 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring title. The King finished with 27, as New Orleans pulled away with a 131-126 victory. But, after that big game, there was another. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA

