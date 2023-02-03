Read full article on original website
Related
84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
Elderly man suspected of shooting, killing wife: SDPD
A 78-year-old woman died Monday after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a Skyline-area home, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Homeless Man Shot in Head During Confrontation with Police at Chula Vista Apartment Building
A homeless man is not expected to survive a gunshot wound to the head suffered during a confrontation with officers at an apartment building in Chula Vista, where he allegedly held a knife to the throat of another homeless man, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m....
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
Chula Vista man dies after solo-vehicle freeway crash
A 74-year-old man was killed shortly after going through a solo vehicle crash on State Route 905, said the California Highway Patrol.
Passenger Ejected and Killed in Single-Vehicle DUI Crash Downtown
A 26-year-old woman was ejected and killed Monday following a single-vehicle crash in downtown San Diego. Around 3 a.m., authorities were dispatched to 1200 First Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. The 24-year-old woman driving lost control of the vehicle, which caused the car to strike a guard...
Man sentenced 11 years for fatally injuring sister during fight in Escondido
A man who inflicted fatal injuries on his older sister during a family fight in Escondido was sentenced Friday to 11 years in state prison.
San Diego weekly Reader
Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog
The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
2 people shot in National City
Two people were shot in National City Saturday night, according to authorities.
Coast News
Escondido man sentenced for killing sister
ESCONDIDO — An Escondido man, who inflicted fatal injuries on his older sister during a family fight, was sentenced Feb. 3 to 11 years in state prison. Jose Enrique Bautista, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Laura Bautista, who was a mother of three. Police responded on Jan. 18, 2019 — the defendant’s 25th birthday — for a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue, Escondido.
KPBS
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
Man, 23, sentenced in fatal Christmas Day human smuggling crash
A man was sentenced in federal court on Friday in relation to a fatal Christmas Day crash that occurred as the result of a human smuggling attempt near Otay Mesa, said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman's office.
chulavistatoday.com
Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Illicit Drug Onto Jail Property
A San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing an illegal drug onto jail property. Allen Paul Wereski, 48, was taken into custody after a substance believed to be cocaine was found in his vehicle, according to a statement from the department. Wereski has been suspended...
Coast News
Razdan murder trial: Suspect left his severed fingertip at scene
VISTA — Investigators were able to place defendant Kellon Razdan at the scene of a fatal stabbing in August 2021 after discovering a portion of his severed finger, among other identifying evidence, law enforcement officials testified this week in Vista Superior Court. Multiple San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials,...
Jail Inmate, 33, Dies Following Medical Emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported. Ryan Thuresson, 33, was pronounced dead in a hospital shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Thuresson, a convicted felon, had been...
eastcountymagazine.org
DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DRUGS FOUND IN VEHICLE AT COUNTY JAIL FACILITY
February 4. 2023 (San Diego) -- Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation and arrested Deputy Allen Wereski for bringing drugs onto jail property, after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle. He has been booked into the Central Jail. Wereski has been suspended without pay...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Cyclist Seriously Injures Elderly Man Standing in Bike Lane on North Torrey Pines Road
An 85-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was hit by a bicyclist while standing in a bike lane near Torrey Pines State Beach, police said. The man was in the southbound bike lane in the 13000 block of North Torrey Pines Road at 9:47 a.m. Saturday when a 63-year-old man riding his bicycle struck him, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items
If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
chulavistatoday.com
Tips Sought in Armed Holdup at Nestor-Area Convenience Store
Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying a woman who threatened a clerk with a pistol last month while robbing a Nestor-area convenience store. The thief confronted the employee at the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of Palm Avenue, pointed the black handgun at the victim and demanded cash shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 19, according to San Diego police.
