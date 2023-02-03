ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

84-year-old man accused of fatally shooting wife in Skyline home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating what led to an 84-year-old man allegedly fatally shooting his wife in their Skyline home Monday morning. San Diego police were called to the 200 block of Sienna Street in the Skyline area of San Diego around 7:45 a.m. with reports of a domestic violence disturbance, according to Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Fallbrook Guns burglar nabbed by dog

The owner of the Fallbrook Guns & Ammo store on Main Street in downtown Fallbrook called 911 a little before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He told police that he could see a burglar in his shop, by remote surveillance video, and that the intruder was breaking into display cases and stealing guns and ammunition.
FALLBROOK, CA
Coast News

Escondido man sentenced for killing sister

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido man, who inflicted fatal injuries on his older sister during a family fight, was sentenced Feb. 3 to 11 years in state prison. Jose Enrique Bautista, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 27-year-old Laura Bautista, who was a mother of three. Police responded on Jan. 18, 2019 — the defendant’s 25th birthday — for a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue, Escondido.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Razdan murder trial: Suspect left his severed fingertip at scene

VISTA — Investigators were able to place defendant Kellon Razdan at the scene of a fatal stabbing in August 2021 after discovering a portion of his severed finger, among other identifying evidence, law enforcement officials testified this week in Vista Superior Court. Multiple San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Jail Inmate, 33, Dies Following Medical Emergency

An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported. Ryan Thuresson, 33, was pronounced dead in a hospital shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Thuresson, a convicted felon, had been...
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DRUGS FOUND IN VEHICLE AT COUNTY JAIL FACILITY

February 4. 2023 (San Diego) -- Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation and arrested Deputy Allen Wereski for bringing drugs onto jail property, after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle. He has been booked into the Central Jail. Wereski has been suspended without pay...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Cyclist Seriously Injures Elderly Man Standing in Bike Lane on North Torrey Pines Road

An 85-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was hit by a bicyclist while standing in a bike lane near Torrey Pines State Beach, police said. The man was in the southbound bike lane in the 13000 block of North Torrey Pines Road at 9:47 a.m. Saturday when a 63-year-old man riding his bicycle struck him, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items

If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Tips Sought in Armed Holdup at Nestor-Area Convenience Store

Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying a woman who threatened a clerk with a pistol last month while robbing a Nestor-area convenience store. The thief confronted the employee at the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of Palm Avenue, pointed the black handgun at the victim and demanded cash shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 19, according to San Diego police.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

