FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt came back from a goal down to beat local rival Darmstadt 4-2 and seal a place in the German Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Frankfurt took an early lead when Kolo Muani leaped to head in a cross...
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United can gain ground on Premier League leader Arsenal when it hosts manager-less Leeds. Relegation-fighting Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday ahead of a double-header against third-place United. The teams meet at Old Trafford first and then at Elland Road on Sunday. Defeats for Arsenal and Manchester City over the weekend have reignited hopes that United can mount a genuine title challenge and belief will only grow if Erik ten Hag's team beats Leeds. United trails Arsenal by eight points and has played one game more than the London club. Also, Premier League club Fulham travels to second-division Sunderland in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich held on despite Joshua Kimmich’s sending off to beat Wolfsburg 4-2 and return to the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday. Kimmich was sent off with his second yellow card in the 54th but Wolfsburg was unable to make its dominance count as the visitors delivered a lesson in efficiency.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Wrexham, a Welsh team from the fifth tier of English soccer and owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, looks to cause another upset in the FA Cup and set up a last-16 match against Tottenham. Wrexham visits second-tier Sheffield United in one of four fourth-round replays. The teams drew a wild match 3-3 last month at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the draw and the only club from outside English soccer's top four leagues. It is gaining increasing publicity after being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in November 2020 and being used by the celebrities in a behind-the-scenes TV series called “Welcome To Wrexham." Among the other replays is a match between third-tier teams Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday while fourth-tier Grimsby hosts Luton, which is fourth in the second-tier Championship.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0