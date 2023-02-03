Stephens Auditorium was welcomed to the ‘60s during the performance of the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray. On Friday night, Niki Metcalf took over the stage as Tracy Turnblad, a spunky, talented singer and dancer with dreams to be on the Corny Collins show. The host of this after-school special was portrayed by Billy Dawson, who succeeded in keeping the audience energetic — along with the ensemble of dancers — with witty jokes and dances to match the time period.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO