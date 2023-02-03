HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Junior guard Messiah Thompson (Atlanta, Ga.) led Alabama A&M (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) with 20 points and four assists on the night as the Bulldogs blew past Southern, the top team in the conference heading into the weekend, 82-61, on Saturday afternoon inside the Event Center. The...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO