HOOD RIVER, Ore. – On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 6:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Marco Sports in the 1000 block of Highway 281 on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Witnesses reported that a male subject had entered the business brandishing a handgun, ordering patrons and employees to the ground in fluent Spanish. The suspect left on foot southbound with cash that he had stolen from the business. No one was injured in the robbery.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO