I first reviewed an all-tango program by Camarada in 2018, and since then this estimable San Diego chamber music ensemble has presented annual concerts centered around the Argentine tango. It would be foolish to fault Camarada Artistic Director Beth Ross Buckley for such consistency, since this repertory is so rich, and it draws an immediate, robust emotional response from audiences.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO