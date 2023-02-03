Read full article on original website
Iowa State Daily
Meet the candidates running to be the voice of undergraduates
With campaign platforms ranging from promoting student opportunities to affordable living to empowering students, the three candidates running for vice president of the student body will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Get to know the six individuals who want to represent the voices of Iowa State University’s undergraduate...
Iowa State Daily
‘Trying to change the narrative’: Public safety officers work to build community
It has been nearly a year since the implementation of the public safety officer program, a unit within Iowa State University’s Police Department created with the idea of removing police officers from situations where they are not needed. “My leadership team and myself were talking about things happening across...
Iowa State Daily
Career Fairs to kick off in second week of February
Students will have the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills and get their foot in the door of the professional world throughout February during Iowa State’s Spring Career Fairs. Iowa State will hold the Engineering Career Fair on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. throughout Hilton Coliseum and the...
Iowa State Daily
Winter workouts: Finding consistency in the cold
It can be difficult to exercise consistently during the season of biting temperatures and icy conditions. The days are shorter, the sun shows itself less often and as a result, motivation seems to run lower than it does in warmer months. Despite the harsh climate of a midwestern winter, many...
Iowa State Daily
The push for inclusion: International students on embracing their culture
There are more than 90 culture and identity-based student organizations on campus, and while some students have the opportunity to share and celebrate their culture on campus, others, like Lindsay Wendy Ngobo Ndjele from Cameroon, do not have the same chance. Since the fall of 2022, international students have made...
Iowa State Daily
Indigo De Souza headlines annual KURE Fest
Allegra Hernandez, Hot Kunch and Indigo De Souza performed their indie rock hits during a free concert at the annual KURE Fest on Friday, Feb. 4 in the Great Hall. Headliner Indigo De Souza is a singer-songwriter and guitar player who played 13 songs with her band, consisting of two guitarists, a drummer and a violinist. She currently has over 700 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify.
Iowa State Daily
Review: Hairspray on Tour gave everything fans wanted and more
Stephens Auditorium was welcomed to the ‘60s during the performance of the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray. On Friday night, Niki Metcalf took over the stage as Tracy Turnblad, a spunky, talented singer and dancer with dreams to be on the Corny Collins show. The host of this after-school special was portrayed by Billy Dawson, who succeeded in keeping the audience energetic — along with the ensemble of dancers — with witty jokes and dances to match the time period.
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames
The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones bring the storm to Texas
Iowa State gymnastics took on its second competition of a double-meet weekend and sought a first away victory against Texas Woman’s University and New Hampshire. The Cyclones faced the Sooners Friday, ending in second place with a 195.825. They were able to keep a streak of improvements as they had several season-high scores along the meet.
