ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Boys Basketball: Livingston Downs Nutley, 47-40

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ — Livingston outscored Nutley by six points in the second half to finish off a 47-40 boys basketball victory on Thursday.

Zach Smith led the Lancers with 15 points. Dylan Perlstein connected for 13 points for Livingston, which outscored the Raiders, 25-19, after leading by one point at halftime.

Anthony Pinal led Nutley (6-16) with 13 points and Erik Thompson had 11 points for the Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310e7B_0kc80HBe00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 75-47

KEARNY, NJ -- Joel Lopez scored 25 points and passed for two assists to lift Hoboken to a 75-47 boys basketball victory over Kearny on Monday. Dorien Moorman collected 14 points and seven rebouds for Hoboken (15-7), which outscored Kearny, 32-12, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead. Simon Celiberti-Byam finished with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals; and Jasir Lane had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Basketball Advances in Union County Playoffs; Senior Night This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hillside on Monday, 44-39, to advance in the Union County playoffs for the first time since 2016. The win against Hillside was especially noteworthy given that Rahway had already lost twice to the team in the regular season. Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez shared with us that he and the girls had a specific strategy going in to the game and that the team was able to execute it. He said, "Our main goal was to focus on our defense. Hillside has two very shifty guards and the plan was to shut them down...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Basketball Rallies From Behind: Beats Roxbury 36-34

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School boys basketball team rallied from behind and defeated Roxbury, 36-34, Monday night.The Dodgers (15-6) used a 19-8 fourth quarter to come away with the two-point result, clinching their third straight win. Tommy Bland scored nine points and Jared Barnes added eight. Roxbury’s Matt Collins put in 16 points to go with seven rebounds. Madison has now won 10 of its last 11, including a 30-point victory over top-seeded West Morris in the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals this past Saturday.    
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Caldwell Advances to Sectional Finals

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell wrestling team won in both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds Monday to move on to the championship round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 tournament. Caldwell (20-4) defeated Carteret in the quarterfinals before eliminating Rutherford with a 40-23 victory in the semifinals. CALDWELL 40, RUTHERFORD 23 285 Gavin McGill (R) — Decision 1-0 Michael Fano (C) 106 Carmine Sipper (C) — Pin 2:30 Peter Pisciotta (R) 113 Dominic Holler (C) — Pin 0:37 Bohdan Fedorko (R) 120 Joseph Keeler (R) — Major Decision 10-2 Rocco Conforti (C) 126 Anthony Tardibuono (R) — Major Decision 9-0 Solomon Soriente (C) 132 Marchello Fernandez...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington. Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes. The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match.  Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.  In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.  North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep. The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday. North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0 Hasbrouck Heights 1 2 3 Total Michael Quimbayo 198 193 157 548 Michael McGurran 166 154 186 506 Jake Rozsa 183 161 166 510 William Munoz 157 202 156 515 Totals 704 710 665 2079 North Arlington Total 775 734 738 2247
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Union Advances Past Linden, 39-32, in County Tournament

LINDEN, NJ -- The Union girls basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Union County Tournament with a 39-32 victory over Linden Monday afternoon. Dasia Edmond scored 16 points and came up with five steals for the Farmers (10-9), who opened a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Samantha Turner pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go with five points and two assists, and Brielle Hayford totaled eight points and six rebounds for Union. Union will play at top-seeded New Providence in the next round on Wednesday.  
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen

PASSAIC, NJ -  The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33. Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech.  No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint. Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds.  Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win. With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament. Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday.  They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gus Chong Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Gus Chong has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending February 5. In a week that included games against Westfield and Verona, the sophomore defenseman scored a goal, added two assists for three-point week and was +1. The Hilltoppers are 8-6-6 heading into tonight's tilt versus Ridge. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Boys Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s).
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kennedy Beats Hawthorne-Christian in First Round of Passaic County Tournament

PATERSON, NJ - The Paterson John F. Kennedy Knights boys basketball team hosted the Hawthorne Christian Defenders for the first round of the Passaic County tournament on Saturday. Kennedy led Hawthorne-Christian in a close first half, 25-21. A big 23 point third quarter by the Knights followed by a 20 point fourth quarter saw the home team improve to a record of 8-8 (4-4 in the Big North Conference still) with a 68-46 win.  The Knights were led by another outstanding performance from sophomore forward Z’yaire Simmons who continues his streak of scoring double-digit points total, and got another double-double. Simmons put...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Returns to the Sectional Finals

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Thanks to Kyle von Seidelmann’s 6-0 decision victory in the final match of the evening, Hasbrouck Heights advanced the North 2, Group 1 wrestling finals with a 39-34 victory over Glen Ridge Monday evening in Hasbrouck Heights.  "Kyle's been our guy all year," said Hasbrouck Heights Head Coach Kurt Freund afterwards. "He's got a great record. He's one of our hardest working kids." "I'm happy for him...he deserved it," he continued about von Seidelmann, who's a sophomore. "He works very hard to be as good as he is." Hasbrouck Heights advanced to the semi-final earlier in the evening with a 49-24...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Kids Can Try Ice Hockey for Free; Feb 25

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Have your kids every wanted to try ice hockey? Friday 25 is the day! From 3pm - 4:30 kids, ages 4 - 9 years old can come and try ice hockey for free, thanks to  partnership between The New Jersey Colonials Youth Hockey and Mennen Sports Arena. Learn the basic skills of ice hockey and have fun at Mennen Arena. Registration is limited to 50 players. Register at: https://colonialshockey.org
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cedar Grove H.S. Graduate Anthony Bilotta Makes Dean's List

FLORHAM PARK, NJ -- Anthony Bilotta, a 2021 graduate of Cedar Grove High School, qualified for the Dean's List for Fall 2022 at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham campus. Bilotta is majoring in Sports Management at the school. An all-state football player at Cedar Grove, Bilotta is a starting wide receiver for FDU-Florham, which posted a 6-5 record in 2022.  
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Sarah Prezioso's softball career at Bloomfield High was indeed legendary. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sarah joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso has been praised by her coaches, most notably BHS softball coach Bob Mayer, as well as opposing players and coaches for her skill. And recently, Sarah had the chance...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters. Jay Strayker (G, NG) will be attending Stonehill College (D1). He was also recently recognized as a "Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award" nominee. "I'm proud and relieved and excited to play college sports," he noted. He is still undecided about...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy