Boys Basketball: Livingston Downs Nutley, 47-40

NUTLEY, NJ — Livingston outscored Nutley by six points in the second half to finish off a 47-40 boys basketball victory on Thursday.

Zach Smith led the Lancers with 15 points. Dylan Perlstein connected for 13 points for Livingston, which outscored the Raiders, 25-19, after leading by one point at halftime.

Anthony Pinal led Nutley (6-16) with 13 points and Erik Thompson had 11 points for the Raiders.



