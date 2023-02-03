FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.– Beach Talk Radio is putting together a clean-up event on February 5, and they are in need of more volunteers. Going down Fort Myers Beach, you’ll notice some parts of the sidewalk are clear, some have an inch or two of sand, but some areas have mounds of sand and debris. Pedestrians and bikers are having a hard time going through, and many have to go around the busy road.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO