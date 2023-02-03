Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
NBC 2
Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge
The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
Cape Coral getting a new bridge is up to Lee County Commissioners
There are long overdue Cape Coral bridge repairs. Under a proposal, commissioners can choose to fix the bridge or completely replace it.
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers of upcoming temporary pool closures
Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers that community pools will be closed Saturday, Feb. 11, for annual staff training. The locations that will be temporarily closed are:. • North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers. • Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St.,...
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water
As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
After riding bus to work for 22 years, Naples hospital employee surprised with car from co-workers
NAPLES, Fla. — For 22 years, Thomas Dukes has spent four hours a day riding the bus from his home in Immokalee to NCH North Naples Hospital. But on Monday afternoon, Thomas drove himself home from work for the first time. When one of Thomas’ colleagues noticed his lengthy...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
usf.edu
Nearly 600 properties in Punta Gorda have some level of seawall damage from Hurricane Ian
Nearly 600 properties along the Punta Gorda canal system have been identified as having some level of damage listed as near catastrophic failures of seawalls from Hurricane Ian. Information from the Punta Gorda city manager's office said staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in both the Burnt Store Isles and...
capecoralbreeze.com
Michigan man dies after crash on Pine Island Road
A Michigan man suffered fatal injuries Sunday evening when he drove his motorcycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the 200 block of N.E. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, according to a report from the Cape Coral Police Department. The CCPD said the accident occurred at approximately...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
tourcounsel.com
Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man, bank teller accused of cashing more than $170K in fraudulent checks
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with more than $170,000 worth of fraudulent checks cashed at Lee County banks. Eric Speed, 28, is facing 19 charges of forgery and counterfeiting. Ariel Battles, 24, is facing 19 charges of passing a forged bank note and a grand larceny charge of more than $100,000.
$26 million raised for underprivileged kids in Collier County
The 23 annual Naples Winter Wine Festival raised a record number of nearly $26 million for at-risk and underprivileged kids in Collier county.
Beach Talk Radio hosts cleanup to help Fort Myers Beach residents
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.– Beach Talk Radio is putting together a clean-up event on February 5, and they are in need of more volunteers. Going down Fort Myers Beach, you’ll notice some parts of the sidewalk are clear, some have an inch or two of sand, but some areas have mounds of sand and debris. Pedestrians and bikers are having a hard time going through, and many have to go around the busy road.
Dodge Hellcat stolen from Fort Myers dealership
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A car was stolen from a dealership early Saturday morning. Will Catalan, sales manager at Keywood Motors in Fort Myers, realized one of their cars was not on the lot when he got to work. “I got here today about nine o’clock this morning and...
