Cape Coral, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge

The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water

As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

tourcounsel.com

Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida

Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach Talk Radio hosts cleanup to help Fort Myers Beach residents

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.– Beach Talk Radio is putting together a clean-up event on February 5, and they are in need of more volunteers. Going down Fort Myers Beach, you’ll notice some parts of the sidewalk are clear, some have an inch or two of sand, but some areas have mounds of sand and debris. Pedestrians and bikers are having a hard time going through, and many have to go around the busy road.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

