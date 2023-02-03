ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 3

We'll start the weekend with sunshine, but the clouds will return Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 2. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST. |. By WCTV Staff. Showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday morning will leave...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Rain moves out Friday, cold air moves in

Most of Middle Georgia is stuck in the clouds and rain this evening as an area of low pressure gets closer. Overnight we will see heavy rain in some spots, with most of the area seeing up to 1/2″ of rain. By Friday afternoon however, rain will push east...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Severe weather preparedness week starts Feb. 6

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10. “Given the recent severe storms, tornado outbreaks and...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead

A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
MIDWAY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia

Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Backyard chicken sales boom as egg prices rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As egg prices rise some Georgians are choosing to bypass grocery stores altogether; they’re buying backyard chickens instead. For those who have been on the “backyard chicken game” for some time, this trend is a no-brainer. “Yeah, I wasn’t aware of...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
AUGUSTA, GA
southgatv.com

National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy