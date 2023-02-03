Read full article on original website
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
One killed in house fire in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
9&10 News
1 Dead After Camper Trailer Catches Fire at Cadillac Woods Campground
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a woman was killed in a fire at the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they were sent to the campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy., after reports of a camper trailer fire, with a person possibly inside. Witnesses said the rear half of the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
9&10 News
Person Found Dead Inside White Cloud Home During Fire
A person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud. First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave. City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
Police seek public’s help identifying alleged Dollar General shoplifter
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are trying to identify a man who they believe stole items from a local dollar store. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 5:10 p.m. report of a person stealing items Saturday, Feb. 4, from a Dollar General store, located at 8530 Mason Dr. in Brooks Township.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
JACKPOT! Muskegon Co. woman takes home $332,421 from Michigan Lottery
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman recently took home $332,421 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year's Eve. The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Meijer store on Holton Road. “Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
