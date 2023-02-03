Read full article on original website
The Longmont Leader
Patricia Ann Howard
Patricia Ann Tucker, Carr Howard was born on September 1, 1947 in Morgantown, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Herbert and Matilda Tucker. She was the youngest of six children. Four brothers and one sister, Betty Delgado who still survives. Patricia Graduated from Cardington High school in Cardington, Ohio in 1965. Patricia loved to cook, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games, puzzles, gardening and also enjoyed traveling.
