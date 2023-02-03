Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
James Valley Community Health Care donation
James Valley Community Health Center employees donated money to the Huron Salvation Army and its food pantry on Jan. 19. From left, Salvation Army Lt. Justin Bluer accepts a check from Samara Contreras, interpreter; Paul Brown, PA-C; Leonard Wonnenberg, PA-C; Ehler Klosoe, lab/X-ray technologist; and Aye Aye, interpreter. Not pictured are Deb Meyers, lab/X-ray technologist, and Amanda Adams, PA-C.
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 2-4-23
PIERRE — Pierre recorded a sweep against the Huron eighth-grade boys’ basketball team on Thursday. The Governors won the A-game 43-34. Regan Derksen led the Tigers with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ty Kleinsasser had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bryson North had four points and five rebounds and Cooper Bischoff had four points, four rebounds and two assists.
Plainsman
Tigers power to victory against Sturgis
HURON — The Huron Tigers led for all but 10 seconds in the game, finding an offensive spark and posting their second-best offensive performance of the season en route to a 67-54 win over the Sturgis Scoopers Saturday afternoon at Huron Arena. The win pushed Huron’s record to 6-8...
Plainsman
Area basketball 2-4-23
HURON — The James Valley Christian Lady Vikings led from start to finish Friday night, as they downed the Faulkton Area Trojans 41-33 in non-conference girls’ basketball at the James Valley Christian School gym. Alexa Goertz scored 18 points to lead the Lady Vikes, who improve to 11-3,...
Plainsman
Gladys Larson, 95, of Huron
HURON — Gladys Larson, 95, of Huron, and formerly of Wessington, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Avantara Huron. Her funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Welter Funeral Home with burial at Wessington Cemetery in Wessington. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Plainsman
Huron boys hold on for win on home court
HURON — The Huron Tigers only managed one field goal in the fourth quarter, but posted a sparkling 17 of 20 performance from the free throw line to hold off a determined Spearfish Spartan squad 63-58 Friday night in non-conference boys’ basketball at Huron Arena. The Tigers improve...
Plainsman
Heinz 3-pointer lifts Huron girls to victory
SPEARFISH - The Huron Tigers got 22 from Isabelle Ellwein and 20 from Hamtyn Heinz to come away with a 58-54 victory in a nip-and-tuck game against the Spearfish Spartans Friday in Spearfish. Tigers coach Kody Kopfmann assumed that Spearfish would play a physical game, and true to his pregame...
mitchellnow.com
Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash
The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
Comments / 0