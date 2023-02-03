ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smilepolitely.com

Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: February 2023

Happy Black History Month! February is a great time to reflect and honor the contributions Black individuals have made to our country. This month, my food recommendations celebrate Black excellence in the Champaign-Urbana food scene. This February — and all year long, seek out businesses, restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries run by Black entrepreneurs and eat amazing food. If you’re not sure where to go, check out more than 150+ businesses on Buy Black Chambana’s website and follow the community organization on Facebook.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown

Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center Friday night. The black tie and blue jean event featured, food, music, raffles and auctions, all to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois. Glen Miller, the entertainment chair for the Black and Blue Ball for...
PEORIA, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison

Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hot Wheels soars to new heights in return to Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The lights were turned off at the Civic Center as hundreds of kids had the chance to watch Monster Trucks destroy cars at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Live tour, back for the second time, tons of families and kids packed the arena as the trucks reached new heights as they were jumping over the small compact cars.
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
wnns.com

Jeff Dunham to play the BOS Center in March

A popular comedian has been booked for a return engagement in Springfield. The BOS Center says ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform there on Friday, March 17. Dunham has been one of the most popular touring comedians in recent years, and his 2022 special “Me The People” was the highest-rated comedy special on cable TV last year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
PEORIA, IL
wvik.org

Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023

A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
PERU, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy