Some lovers' reunions just melt your heart and this is one of them. A 99-year-old veteran who met a French girl during a war almost 80 years ago reunited with her in December last year. In the summer of 1944, then 21-year-old Reg Pye was in a village in Normandy for the evening. He saw a 14-year-old girl looking at him while he was about to eat his evening meal. Pye, then the Royal Engineers driver from Burry Post, gave the girl his meal of bread and jam. She took it and ran away to eat, as reported by ITV.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO