Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing
Saturday evening, Burbank police officer Jason Embleton who was piloting the Police Departments Hughes 500D Notar Helicopter, was working with Glendale Police officer Pat Hamblin who was the Tactical Flight Officer(TFO) at the time. The helicopter, known as Air One, came on the main police dispatch channel to tell the dispatchers that they were just forced to land on a soccer field near where the I-5 and 134 freeways meet. They immediately told the dispatchers that they were okay and the landing was precautionary.
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
'I want the officers in jail' - family of Takar Smith speaks after funeral about LAPD shooting
"They need to be in jail because they was not supposed to kill my husband." Takar Smith's widow is calling for justice in the fatal LAPD shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
Funeral pays respects to Monterey Park shooting victim Valentino Alvero
A funeral was held for Valentino Alvero, one of the 11 victims in the Monterey Park mass shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
New footage shows double amputee stabbing man before shooting by Huntington Park police
Huntington Park police have released new video footage in the case of a double amputee who was fatally shot after stabbing one man and threatening to throw his knife at officers.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials
LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
Comments / 0