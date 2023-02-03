Read full article on original website
msn.com
2023 Lexus NX Review: You'll want the hybrids
Pros: Hybrid and PHEV are efficient and fun; sharp styling; lots of standard tech. Cons: Some of that tech is frustrating to use (especially the nonsensical HUD); less back seat space than some rivals. The 2023 Lexus NX came to us as an all-new crossover last year, and what made...
torquenews.com
Model Y Long Range Wait Times Extend By 2 Months - Signaling Strong Demand
The Tesla Model Y long range sees its wait times increase by 2 months, signaling strong demand. The Tesla Model Y long range, Tesla's flagship vehicle, has seen its wait times increase by about 2 months and is pushed back to March-May, 2023 (from Feb.-March 2023). This signals strong demand for the best-selling EV SUV and signals that Tesla's price cuts are having the desired effect.
Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long?
Why do Toyota cars last so long? Toyota builds dependable cars, trucks, and SUVs and has rigorous testing practices to ensure longevity. The post Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
clublexus.com
Lexus Electrified Marketing Campaign Previews the Brand's Future
It's no secret at this point that Lexus - along with a host of other luxury brands - intends to go all-electric in the coming years, a major shift from the traditional ICE vehicle that we've been driving for many, many years at this point. Now, the brand is giving us a glimpse at that electrified future by taking a closer look at its existing offerings - both hybrid and all-electric - via a new marketing campaign called "Lexus Electrified."
electrek.co
Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested
Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
MotorAuthority
Lexus prices 2023 RZ electric crossover from $59,650
Lexus has priced its 2023 RZ compact electric crossover ahead of the start of sales in February. The RZ will reach dealerships shortly priced from $59,650. That price is for the base RZ 450e Premium grade. A better-equipped RZ 450e Luxury grade is priced from $65,150. Both figures include destination.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
Top Speed
Mercedes To Drop More Than Half Of Its Model Range
Ten years ago, if you had bet that Ferrari and Lamborghini would sell SUVs advertised as genuine sports cars, you would have received nothing more than a weary smile. And yet you would probably be very rich today. Because, like any other industry, automakers have to move with the times and constantly adapt their portfolios to customer demand. But radical steps are usually not taken because you don't necessarily want to scare away your loyal customers. According to rumors, however, Mercedes is now planning a major change in its model range that previously seemed impossible. Accordingly, the manufacturer is reducing its portfolio by more than half of the current model variants and is not shying away from the big names.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
clublexus.com
Lexus RX Goes Full ‘Grand Theft Auto’ by Launching off Flat Bed Truck Ramp
This Lexus RX driver failed to follow the law, and as a result, found themselves barrel-rolling through the air in a wild-looking scene. The Lexus RX has long been one of America’s favorite luxury crossovers, a vehicle that continues to dominate its popular segment with ease. A total redesign for the new model year figures to keep it ahead of the competition moving forward, thanks to fresh styling and the addition of many welcome modern tech features. However, one thing that Lexus RX probably wasn’t designed to do is pull off Evel Knievel-style stunts like launching off the ramp of a flat bed truck – but that didn’t stop the driver of this particular example from doing precisely that.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck alpha prototype shows off its bed’s capacity by carrying multiple off-road tires
As a pickup truck, the Tesla Cybertruck will be judged in part based on the utility that it can offer its users. With this in mind, the capacity of the vehicle’s bed would likely be one of Cybertruck’s make-or-break points. Making it too small would compromise the vehicle’s utility, and making it too large would make the Cybertruck too cumbersome.
Toyota to launch two luxury vehicles in Japan -Nikkei
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch two higher-end luxury vehicles in Japan during the next financial year as it seeks to capture a larger share of the luxury car market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
msn.com
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Way Better Than It Should Be
Internal-combustion roots don’t stop the luxury sedan from going 282 miles per charge. Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ. Not long ago, turning an internal combustion automobile into an EV required some significant sacrifices in range, performance, or charging speed – and sometimes all three. Today, however, some automakers have cracked the code, building vehicles that are equally suited to ICE and electric powertrains.
3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV
For environmental impact, choosing a plug-in hybrid over an EV may be the better choice. Read to learn more about how battery mining and versatility give these hybrids an advantage. The post 3 Reasons to Choose a Plug-in Hybrid over an EV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Clever Gadget Turns Your Car Mirror Into a Dash Cam
When we think of car dashboard cameras, what typically comes to mind are devices used by TV news crews, long-distance truck drivers or law enforcement. With vehicle technology improving year after year, dashboard cameras—like the Wolfbox Dash Cam—have not only become more affordable, but smaller, lighter and simpler to use. Here are some reasons why you may consider installing a dash cam in your vehicle:
