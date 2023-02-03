Ten years ago, if you had bet that Ferrari and Lamborghini would sell SUVs advertised as genuine sports cars, you would have received nothing more than a weary smile. And yet you would probably be very rich today. Because, like any other industry, automakers have to move with the times and constantly adapt their portfolios to customer demand. But radical steps are usually not taken because you don't necessarily want to scare away your loyal customers. According to rumors, however, Mercedes is now planning a major change in its model range that previously seemed impossible. Accordingly, the manufacturer is reducing its portfolio by more than half of the current model variants and is not shying away from the big names.

4 DAYS AGO