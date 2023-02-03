ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Related
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
HOLLAND, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Basketball player’s rare diagnosis sparks team to dedicate game to tumor research

KENT COUNTY, MI – A West Michigan high school basketball team is rallying behind a teammate who was diagnosed with a rare tumor disease that currently has no cure. Gabe Augdahl, a senior at West Catholic High School, was diagnosed two years ago with a desmoid tumor in his neck. The 17-year-old has gone through three different chemotherapy treatments to try and control the tumor’s growth, but the chemo has limited his ability to jump or run, making it hard to play basketball.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
retailers.com

Five Michigan businesses share their secrets for more than a century of success

From hardware to candy, five retailers share the stories of their centennial businesses from the beginning until now, along with the strategies behind their success. The number of retail companies that make it to the 100-year mark is minuscule. What’s the secret to longevity? It’s a family that is committed over generations, or someone willing to come in and keep the business going. Michigan Retailer reached out to five centennial businesses to learn how they began, how they serve customers now, and their advice to other retailers.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed

A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
OTSEGO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 Newsmaker: Dennis Ellens

Dennis Ellens, the owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream, is overseeing a $65.7 million multiphase expansion at its facility at 345 E. 48th St. in the city of Holland. It is expected to create 76 jobs. The extensive expansion project includes additional manufacturing space, the purchase of new machinery and equipment,...
HOLLAND, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Farm To Table Restaurant In Michigan Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Michiganders love and appreciate our farming communities that produce locally grown favorites like cherries, blueberries, and apples. You can fully enjoy the Great Lake State’s farm fresh stapes when you dine at this farm-to-table restaurant in Fennville, Michigan. The rustic-chic restaurant serves seasonal American cuisine and homemade baked goods...
FENNVILLE, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE

