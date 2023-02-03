Read full article on original website
Report: Longtime Fruitport teacher, Grand Haven sports star dies
A Grand Haven High School Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Fruitport coach has died, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Basketball player’s rare diagnosis sparks team to dedicate game to tumor research
KENT COUNTY, MI – A West Michigan high school basketball team is rallying behind a teammate who was diagnosed with a rare tumor disease that currently has no cure. Gabe Augdahl, a senior at West Catholic High School, was diagnosed two years ago with a desmoid tumor in his neck. The 17-year-old has gone through three different chemotherapy treatments to try and control the tumor’s growth, but the chemo has limited his ability to jump or run, making it hard to play basketball.
retailers.com
Five Michigan businesses share their secrets for more than a century of success
From hardware to candy, five retailers share the stories of their centennial businesses from the beginning until now, along with the strategies behind their success. The number of retail companies that make it to the 100-year mark is minuscule. What’s the secret to longevity? It’s a family that is committed over generations, or someone willing to come in and keep the business going. Michigan Retailer reached out to five centennial businesses to learn how they began, how they serve customers now, and their advice to other retailers.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Dennis Ellens
Dennis Ellens, the owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream, is overseeing a $65.7 million multiphase expansion at its facility at 345 E. 48th St. in the city of Holland. It is expected to create 76 jobs. The extensive expansion project includes additional manufacturing space, the purchase of new machinery and equipment,...
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools superintendent resigns after one year
WYOMING, MI – Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Burde announced he is stepping down after one year on the job to focus on his family. In a Feb. 2 letter to the Godfrey-Lee community, Burde wrote that he has decided to resign from his job to be more involved in his family life.
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
Retired GR attorney now committed to providing winter coats, boots to those in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Especially this time of year, dressing for the weather is critical. Unfortunately, not everyone has a closet full of winter gear. There’s a group of volunteers working to change that for people in need across West Michigan. John Teeples is a retired attorney who...
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
OnlyInYourState
This Farm To Table Restaurant In Michigan Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Michiganders love and appreciate our farming communities that produce locally grown favorites like cherries, blueberries, and apples. You can fully enjoy the Great Lake State’s farm fresh stapes when you dine at this farm-to-table restaurant in Fennville, Michigan. The rustic-chic restaurant serves seasonal American cuisine and homemade baked goods...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Deputies: Man dead after Alpine Twp. crash
An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Alpine Township Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s that being built in Grand Rapids Township? Residential developer has big plans.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — Not far from another residential development, a new project is taking shape in Grand Rapids Township. The development on the site, which covers more than 20 acres along Knapp Street, is expected to help address the housing shortage in the Grand Rapids area.
