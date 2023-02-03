ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

theregistryps.com

Southwest Design Review Board Moves Forward a Proposal for a 100-Unit Assisted Living Facility in Seattle

A proposal for a new assisted living facility in Seattle took another step toward completion. During an Early Design Guidance meeting on Thursday, the Southwest Design Review Board voted to move the project forward to the master use permit phase. The project is a five-story, 100-unit assisted living facility with retail and would be part of the Living Building Pilot Program, according to project information.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens

WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues

LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Federal Way’s gun buyback runs out of gift cards early

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Hundreds of unwanted firearms were turned in Saturday in Federal Way’s first ever gun buyback. Federal Way’s city coffers are $25,000 lighter as a long line of gun owners turned in their weapons for a gift card. It’s the latest city to hold a gun buyback in an effort to remove guns from the streets.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Video Shows Seattle Police Backing Down After Bystanders Intervene

A YouTube video has been released showing Seattle East Precinct police officers preparing to engage with a man standing outside his apartment, only to pack up and drive away. The video shared with Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is only four minutes long but does include the back-and-forth exchange between civilians and the police and shows one officer putting his gun back in his car.
SEATTLE, WA

