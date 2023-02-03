A popular new TikTok trend is putting a whole new spin on before and after transformations, thanks to a scene from the classic cartoon Tom and Jerry. In the clip, Jerry gets up from his chair, peers through a window and rubs his eyes before doing a double take, apparently stunned by what he sees. Using the #CapCut app, TikTokers have been splicing in photos of themselves from high school for the first cut, followed by photos of themselves today to make it look like Jerry’s amazement is over just how much they’ve changed since graduating.

19 HOURS AGO