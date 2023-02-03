Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.edu
Biology Seminar Feb. 10 by Andy Smith, Post-sabbatical Presentation
“Rapid adhesion with tough, sticky gels: analyzing a remarkable biological glue”. The Biology department offers a seminar (BIOL 41100/41200) series each semester representing a broad range of topics in biology. These seminars are open to the entire community. Students are invited to meet with the speaker in a small group following the talk to answer questions related to the topic presented, or to answer questions regarding different careers in Biology.
ithaca.edu
Call for IC Advantage Faculty - Summer 2023
The Office of Extended Studies and the Center for Student Success and Retention are proud to announce the fourth year of our IC Advantage program. This program helps prepare our entering first years for success at Ithaca College and provides them with a sense of belonging before they set foot on campus for the first time.
ithaca.edu
Women's Mentoring Network Hosts Debra Howell: Finding Balance
Women's Mentoring Network Hosts Debra Howell: Finding Balance. The Women's Mentoring Network is excited to welcome Debra Howell, Director of Information Technology Operations for the University Libraries at Cornell University, to campus to discuss finding balance! Each of us has competing responsibilities in our lives; including work, family, friends, and social commitments. With so much to balance, it can be easy to lose perspective and neglect ourselves. Working towards balance across the different areas of our lives is important because it helps us to better meet our needs and may contribute to greater overall well-being and life satisfaction. In this interactive session, you will evaluate your personal satisfaction in eight different life categories to possibly identify opportunities to bring more balance to specific areas of your life. We’ll then use a goal setting technique to address areas of your life that require more attention to increase personal satisfaction and achieve a more balanced life.
ithaca.edu
Summer 2023 - Course Call Reminder - Due Friday, 2/10
This is a gentle reminder that summer 2023 course proposals are due to the Office of Extended Studies by Friday, Feb 10, 2023. Department chairs should send their submission forms to Eric Machan Howd in OES. Please reach out to Eric if you have questions, ehowd@ithaca.edu.
ithaca.edu
Reminder: The Decade Ahead: Trends in Higher Education
Reminder: The Decade Ahead: Trends in Higher Education. Emerson Suites, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Please save the date to join three distinguished higher education authorities for a panel discussion about how shifting demographics, debate over the value of a degree, and the future of work are projected to impact higher education over the next 10 years.
ithaca.edu
Gymnastics Traveled to Springfield on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – — The Ithaca College gymnastics team made the trip out to Springfield College for a dual meet on Sunday and posted a score of 185.925 to Springfield's 187.525. The Bombers are now 1-5 in head-to-head competition this season. IC's best performance of the afternoon came...
ithaca.edu
No. 21 Women’s Track & Field Celebrates Seniors to Open Bomber Invite
ITHACA, N.Y. - The No. 21 Ithaca College women's track & field team celebrated its senior class ahead of the start of the Bomber Invitational on Saturday, in what was the final home meet of the season for IC. The multi events will conclude the Bomber Invitational on Sunday. Lily...
ithaca.edu
Frank, Bruce, Showstead and Radovich Honored by the Liberty League on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College athletic department had four student-athletes honored by the Liberty League on Monday afternoon for their outstanding performances during the week of January 30-February 5. In addition, Lindsey Albertelli was recognized on the weekly Honor Roll list as announced by the conference office. Men's...
ithaca.edu
Men’s Track & Field Honors Senior Class at Bomber Invitational
ITHACA, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College men's track & field team celebrated its senior class ahead of the start of the Bomber Invitational on Saturday, in what was the final home meet of the season for IC. The multi events will conclude the Bomber Invitational on Sunday.
Comments / 0