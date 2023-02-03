Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Police Department reports almost 20% drop in violent crimes
Greenville Police Department announced a 17.7% decline in violent crimes and a 43% reduction in murder and non-negligent homicide. In 2022 specifically, the City of Greenville reports 73 fewer violent crimes and a drop in all categories of violent crimes, including murder, negligent homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assaults. The Uniform Crime Reporting program compiles data from voluntary law enforcement agencies to calculate and track crime over the years.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man accused of kidnapping two teenagers in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping two teenagers and pointing a gun at them. Deputies said 50-year-old Martin Altamirano Pena Altamirano was taken into custody today and charged with kidnapping, two counts of...
Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are...
FOX Carolina
Pickens Man Plead Guilty
Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. For the first time in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, we hear details on Murdaugh's financial history. He currently faces a hundred financial crime charges and the state is pushing for those charges to be submitted in this case.
Saluda crash kills one
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
FOX Carolina
'Screw bottle bandit’ accused of damaging cars charged in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said charges have filed for the “screw bottle bandit”, a man believed to be responsible for leaving nails and screws in roadway debris and damaging tires on numerous vehicles. Police said they have been aware of these incidents since...
1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: 1 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said three people were hurt and one was killed following a head-on crash in Greenville overnight. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. on Monday near Hudson Road. One car was heading south while the...
FOX Carolina
Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.
Attorney Grant Varner reacts to Day 10 of the Murdaugh Trial. One recent study found acupuncture may help alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after...
WYFF4.com
19-year-old woman dies in head-on crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A 19-year-old woman died in ahead-on crash early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened just after midnight on Hudson Road near Steadman Way. Miller said the driver of a Kia was headed north...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
Spartanburg police say aggressive driving and speeding causes most collisions
Speeding and aggressive driving tend to go hand-in-hand. The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging drivers to be careful on the roads.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in South Carolina
One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Monday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in SC
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
