Fort Worth, TX

CandysDirt.com

This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
WEATHERFORD, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
Local Profile

City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Impacts Roundup: New spots in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is now open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) 1. Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 901 Long Prairie Road next to Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Del Campo offers a selection of savory and sweet Argentinian empanadas. www.delcampoempanadas.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
TEXAS STATE
WDW News Today

Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park

Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
FRISCO, TX
Trisha Faye

Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later

You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
FORT WORTH, TX
