Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates
Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s date night season as love is in the air for Valentine’s Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time. Table for two? Yes, it’s time...
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex
After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
Threats made at two North Texas Walmart stores now believed to be hoaxes
Two North Texas Walmarts are now open again after being evacuated yesterday because of threats. First, it was a North Richland Hills store then one in Highland Village.
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
Grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo sells for record amount
Following a full-fledged bidding war, Higginbotham Insurance beat out Women Steering Business in winning the auction for the 2023 grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Impacts Roundup: New spots in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is now open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) 1. Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 901 Long Prairie Road next to Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Del Campo offers a selection of savory and sweet Argentinian empanadas. www.delcampoempanadas.com.
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later
You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
