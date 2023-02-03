SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education voted 4-2 to keep the book “Looking for Alaska” in the curriculum and libraries. The book was challenged for being taught in a 10th grade honors English class at Big Walnut High School. Although “Looking for Alaska” is an award-winning novel for young adults and has been made into a movie, some have expressed concern for its themes, content and language. The students in the class have the option to choose a different book to read.

