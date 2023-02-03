Read full article on original website
Linden community comes together to discuss controversial mural
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural painted by kids in Linden is raising concerns for some in the community, so people came together on Saturday to talk and share their opinions. The mural was created by a group of young people through Linden Murals of Empowerment, a program run...
Seven sign at Columbus High School
Seven Columbus senior student-athletes sign Monday morning to continue their careers in college.
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for October 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Oct. 1-31, 2022. 1. $4,500,000; 5000 Deer Run Dr., Dublin; Kathleen M. Bainbridge, trustee, from Petrichor Lane LLC. 2. $2,400,000; 1711 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell;...
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio
Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
Big Walnut BOE rules on book
SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education voted 4-2 to keep the book “Looking for Alaska” in the curriculum and libraries. The book was challenged for being taught in a 10th grade honors English class at Big Walnut High School. Although “Looking for Alaska” is an award-winning novel for young adults and has been made into a movie, some have expressed concern for its themes, content and language. The students in the class have the option to choose a different book to read.
Columbus City Schools Department of Equity, The Ohio State University, and the Mayor’s Office Team Up to Help Students Succeed
February 6, 2023 -- Columbus City Schools is excited to announce a new partnership between the Department of Equity and The Ohio State University. Through this robust collaboration, the District plans to better understand the causes and circumstances surrounding the students most affected by chronic absenteeism. Chronic absence occurs when students miss 10 percent or more of school for any reason, which is only two days per month.
Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color. Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been […]
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. NBC4 first reported on efforts to form a teacher’s union at KIPP Columbus in December, after teachers say 78% of the school’s […]
Connecting with COSI: Getting ready for King Tut exhibit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI to talk about the upcoming exhibit “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and Its Treasures.” You can watch the discussion in the video player above. “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March […]
Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023
On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death toll up to more than 2,300 from Turkey/Syria …. A...
Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
‘I’ve just always wanted to make music;’ Ohio native nominated for 3 Grammy awards
An Ohio native has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Angel Lopez is multi-platinum, Grammy-winning music producer but grew up in Hilliard.
Six-acre expansion proposed near Dublin’s Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin’s Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more. Named “Indus Bridge Street,” the development would continue off of Bridge Park’s Longshore Street by constructing five buildings. The plans call for a nine-story residential building connected to an eight-story residential building, […]
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Tech companies buying up land around Ohio Intel plant
Construction is in early progress at the site of the eventual Intel semiconductor fabrication plants in New Albany, but a number of technology companies continue to buy swaths of surrounding land in the business park the chipmaker is calling home.
Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
