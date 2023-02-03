ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
PWMania

Spoiler: Big Names Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW (Updated)

Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge, Beth Phoenix and Lita. Although there is no word on what Lesnar, Edge, or Phoenix will be doing, PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show.
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW

At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
tjrwrestling.net

Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management

Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
rajah.com

WWE Superstars Appearing at The Big Horror Show In Queens

A trio of WWE Superstars will be in Queens, New York on March 11th. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will travel to Queen's for The Big Horror Event. WWE Hall Of Famer...
QUEENS, NY
rajah.com

Arn Anderson Talks His Glock Promo In All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as his glock promo in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well as how he was concerned with the words used during the promo, but it turns out one of the TNT executives is a huge fan of his and he loved Arn's promo so much that they even called it vintage Arn Anderson.
rajah.com

New Competitor Qualifies For Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Updated PPV Lineup

You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women's Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
rajah.com

Reby Hardy Says She Would Love To Have A Speaking Role In AEW But Isn't Forcing It To Happen

Pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy's wife Reby Hardy had a conversation with Women's Wrestling Talk on a number of topics such as how she would love to have a speaking role in All Elite Wrestling as well as how she will never wrestle in the company, but she does not want to push herself as if something like that was going to happen, it would have already happened.
rajah.com

The Godfather Says He Wants To Apologize To A Former WWE Star For Being A Bully

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he wants to apologize to former WWE Star Stevie Richards for the way he treated him in the past and he hopes he will be able to do that when he sees Stevie because he was kind of a bully to him.
rajah.com

Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE

Top All Elite Wrestling Star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bloomberg on a number of topics such as how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him in 2020 when Danielson was still under contract to WWE if AEW did anything better than the WWE, a question which led to Bryan watching the rival company and it would eventually result in him signing with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com

Ric Flair Says He Would Love It If Charlotte Breaks His 16-Time World Title Record

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would love it if his daughter Charlotte Flair breaks his 16-time World Title record as well as how it would make a big statement around the world if that does happen and she would be as big as Serena Williams.
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the best moments from Saturday afternoons episode of the Smackdown...
rajah.com

WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)

-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy