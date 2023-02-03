Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
PWMania
Spoiler: Big Names Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW (Updated)
Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge, Beth Phoenix and Lita. Although there is no word on what Lesnar, Edge, or Phoenix will be doing, PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
rajah.com
WWE Superstars Appearing at The Big Horror Show In Queens
A trio of WWE Superstars will be in Queens, New York on March 11th. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will travel to Queen's for The Big Horror Event. WWE Hall Of Famer...
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Talks His Glock Promo In All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as his glock promo in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well as how he was concerned with the words used during the promo, but it turns out one of the TNT executives is a huge fan of his and he loved Arn's promo so much that they even called it vintage Arn Anderson.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/2023): Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight's event is Bron...
rajah.com
New Competitor Qualifies For Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Updated PPV Lineup
You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women's Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
rajah.com
Reby Hardy Says She Would Love To Have A Speaking Role In AEW But Isn't Forcing It To Happen
Pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy's wife Reby Hardy had a conversation with Women's Wrestling Talk on a number of topics such as how she would love to have a speaking role in All Elite Wrestling as well as how she will never wrestle in the company, but she does not want to push herself as if something like that was going to happen, it would have already happened.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
rajah.com
The Godfather Says He Wants To Apologize To A Former WWE Star For Being A Bully
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently appeared on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he wants to apologize to former WWE Star Stevie Richards for the way he treated him in the past and he hopes he will be able to do that when he sees Stevie because he was kind of a bully to him.
rajah.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bloomberg on a number of topics such as how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him in 2020 when Danielson was still under contract to WWE if AEW did anything better than the WWE, a question which led to Bryan watching the rival company and it would eventually result in him signing with All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Would Love It If Charlotte Breaks His 16-Time World Title Record
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would love it if his daughter Charlotte Flair breaks his 16-time World Title record as well as how it would make a big statement around the world if that does happen and she would be as big as Serena Williams.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Says The Ending Of The Women’s Royal Rumble Was The Best Finish He Has Ever Seen In Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how the ending of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match was the best finish he has ever seen in years. Kurt Angle said:. “I thought it was a great Royal Rumble and...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the best moments from Saturday afternoons episode of the Smackdown...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says WarnerMedia Was Pissed Off Because He Used A Real Snake In AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as possibly using an animatronic snake down the road in AEW. Jake Roberts said:. “To have the snake move like a...
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)
-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...
