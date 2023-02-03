Read full article on original website
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Women’s Golf Sixth after Day 2 at Motor City Classic
Orlando, FL-The Cleveland State Women's Golf Team sits in sixth place after the second round of the Motor City Classic at Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando, FL. The Vikings improved on their overall total from day one, firing a 318 (+30) to finish with a two-day total of 639 (+63). Oakland leads the field at 26-over par through two rounds.
Area’s best no higher than fourth in Associated Press state girls basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s best remain on the cusp, looking in at the top teams in the state for girls basketball, based on the latest Associated Press state poll. Monday’s rankings have two area teams — Laurel in Division III and Richmond Heights in Division IV — fourth in their respective divisions. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, while Copley is seventh in Division II.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Falls To Butler, 4-3
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State women's tennis team dropped a hard-fought match on Sunday, falling in a 4-3 decision to Butler. The Vikings now stand at 5-2 on the young season. For the seventh straight match the Vikings were able to pick up the early doubles point, as...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Fencing Wraps Up Northwestern Duals
Evanston, IL-The Cleveland State Fencing teams finished up the second of two days of competition at the Northwestern Duals on Sunday. Both teams finished 0-4 on the day against top tier competition. The Viking men finished the weekend 2-6, with one win coming against host Northwestern on Day One. The...
csuvikings.com
Ngwafang Named #HLWBB Player Of The Week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After leading Cleveland State to a 2-0 Horizon League weekend, senior Amele Ngwafang has been named the #HLWBB Player of the Week. This marks the second weekly accolade for Ngwafang this season, while it is the league-leading sixth weekly honor for the Vikings. Last time out,...
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Wadsworth returns to state dual wrestling tournament with 32-25 district final win over Massillon Perry
WADSWORTH, Ohio -- Five teams made the trip to Wadsworth Saturday to compete for a spot in next week’s Division I dual state tournament. Against a field that included Barberton, Massillon Perry, Solon and Walsh Jesuit the Grizzlies punched their ticket their fifth consecutive state duals. They defeated Solon,...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Lima News
Tripadvisor’s best museums in Ohio
CLEVELAND – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweries
Whether after work or on the weekends, there’s nothing better than meeting friends for an ice-cold pint of beer. If you’re in the Cleveland area, here are three places where you can sip everything from lagers to pale ales:
spectrumnews1.com
Friends, family remember Cleveland super-fan John Adams at funeral
CLEVELAND — John Adams, a local celebrity known for drumming at the Cleveland Guardians baseball games, passed away earlier this week at the age of 71. His funeral was held at the Cathedral of St. John Evangelist on Saturday morning, with friends, family and fans gathering to celebrate his life.
Does Cleveland's music scene still rock?
Cleveland is known to many as the “birthplace of Rock and Roll.” Yet, many of music’s biggest stars have been bypassing the city recently.
City Council pumps brakes on plan for nonprofit to manage Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A skeptical Cleveland City Council committee on Monday put a temporary pin in Mayor Justin Bibb’s plans to hand over management of the city-owned Highland Park Golf Course to a newly created nonprofit. Members of the Municipal Services and Properties Committee could’ve advanced Bibb’s proposed...
