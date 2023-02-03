ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women’s Golf Sixth after Day 2 at Motor City Classic

Orlando, FL-The Cleveland State Women's Golf Team sits in sixth place after the second round of the Motor City Classic at Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando, FL. The Vikings improved on their overall total from day one, firing a 318 (+30) to finish with a two-day total of 639 (+63). Oakland leads the field at 26-over par through two rounds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Area’s best no higher than fourth in Associated Press state girls basketball poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s best remain on the cusp, looking in at the top teams in the state for girls basketball, based on the latest Associated Press state poll. Monday’s rankings have two area teams — Laurel in Division III and Richmond Heights in Division IV — fourth in their respective divisions. Olmsted Falls is fifth in Division I, while Copley is seventh in Division II.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Falls To Butler, 4-3

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State women's tennis team dropped a hard-fought match on Sunday, falling in a 4-3 decision to Butler. The Vikings now stand at 5-2 on the young season. For the seventh straight match the Vikings were able to pick up the early doubles point, as...
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Fencing Wraps Up Northwestern Duals

Evanston, IL-The Cleveland State Fencing teams finished up the second of two days of competition at the Northwestern Duals on Sunday. Both teams finished 0-4 on the day against top tier competition. The Viking men finished the weekend 2-6, with one win coming against host Northwestern on Day One. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Ngwafang Named #HLWBB Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After leading Cleveland State to a 2-0 Horizon League weekend, senior Amele Ngwafang has been named the #HLWBB Player of the Week. This marks the second weekly accolade for Ngwafang this season, while it is the league-leading sixth weekly honor for the Vikings. Last time out,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations

Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
Lima News

Tripadvisor’s best museums in Ohio

CLEVELAND – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter

The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Friends, family remember Cleveland super-fan John Adams at funeral

CLEVELAND — John Adams, a local celebrity known for drumming at the Cleveland Guardians baseball games, passed away earlier this week at the age of 71. His funeral was held at the Cathedral of St. John Evangelist on Saturday morning, with friends, family and fans gathering to celebrate his life.
