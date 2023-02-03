MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

