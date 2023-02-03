Evanston, Ill. - Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern on Monday night. Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO