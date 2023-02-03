Read full article on original website
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
gifamilyradio.com
UNK Softball: Lopers Go 3-1 in Texas; Springs Trip on Tap
UNK (3-1) downed Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2-1, and fell to 21st-ranked and tourney host Lubbock Christian, 7-1. Gosker (Blair) belted dingers number 24 and 25 in her career to move into a fifth-place tie with Sarah Rome ('14) for fifth place on the UNK list. Her two-run shot in the sixth against SWOSU (0-2) was the game winner with her solo effort against LCU (3-1) making it a 3-1 game.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
gifamilyradio.com
Longtime Howard Elementary Principal Retiring at the End of the School Year
(Grand Island, NE) - After a fulfilling career in education, Julie Schnitzler has shared that she will be retiring at the conclusion of this school year. We are sad to see her go but are grateful for the years of service, strong leadership, and inspiration she has brought to Howard Elementaryand Grand Island Public Schools.
KSNB Local4
Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
KSNB Local4
Family displaced after Grand Island house fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
knopnews2.com
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area
BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Fire Department: Cause of house fire believed to be electrical in nature
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island was destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. When the first crews arrived, the fire was on the outside of the structure....
