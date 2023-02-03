ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gifamilyradio.com

UNK Softball: Lopers Go 3-1 in Texas; Springs Trip on Tap

UNK (3-1) downed Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2-1, and fell to 21st-ranked and tourney host Lubbock Christian, 7-1. Gosker (Blair) belted dingers number 24 and 25 in her career to move into a fifth-place tie with Sarah Rome ('14) for fifth place on the UNK list. Her two-run shot in the sixth against SWOSU (0-2) was the game winner with her solo effort against LCU (3-1) making it a 3-1 game.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Longtime Howard Elementary Principal Retiring at the End of the School Year

(Grand Island, NE) - After a fulfilling career in education, Julie Schnitzler has shared that she will be retiring at the conclusion of this school year. We are sad to see her go but are grateful for the years of service, strong leadership, and inspiration she has brought to Howard Elementaryand Grand Island Public Schools.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Family displaced after Grand Island house fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
DONIPHAN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area

BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
BRUNING, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy