foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
KSNB Local4
Family displaced after Grand Island house fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
gifamilyradio.com
UNK Softball: Lopers Go 3-1 in Texas; Springs Trip on Tap
UNK (3-1) downed Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2-1, and fell to 21st-ranked and tourney host Lubbock Christian, 7-1. Gosker (Blair) belted dingers number 24 and 25 in her career to move into a fifth-place tie with Sarah Rome ('14) for fifth place on the UNK list. Her two-run shot in the sixth against SWOSU (0-2) was the game winner with her solo effort against LCU (3-1) making it a 3-1 game.
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
KSNB Local4
Thursday morning standoff near Grand Island hospital ends peacefully
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An armed stand-off which forced a Grand Island hospital to lock-down for a time Thursday morning ended without an arrest or harm to anyone. The incident started about 5 a.m. after a reported argument involving a man with weapons and knives in an apartment building near Orleans Drive, just west of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
KSNB Local4
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2016
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was seven groundhog years ago when Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow predicting an early spring. What he failed to predict however, was a blizzard that rocked parts of Nebraska with record snowfall. Winter arrived in full throttle on February 2nd, 2016 as a...
tourcounsel.com
Conestoga Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Island, Nebraska
Conestoga Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Grand Island, Nebraska. It was opened in 1974 and is owned by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor store is Dillard's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Younkers and JCPenney. Best Buy is a junior anchor. Address: 3404...
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
klkntv.com
Accidental fire caused over $500,000 in damage to Grand Island home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
ktvo.com
Teens charged with stealing SUV with 3 small children, abandoning them in freezing temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TND) — "Frankly, I think we're lucky we're not here for the death of those children," is how prosecutor Billie Gallagher in Hall County, Neb., described this case. Two teenage suspects are behind bars, accused of stealing an SUV with three children inside, before abandoning them...
klkntv.com
Doniphan woman sentenced for possession of meth
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Doniphan woman was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly six years in prison without parole for possession of 50 grams of meth. She will also forfeit $6,000 in U.S. currency. The money seized was from her drug activities. Once released from prison, 36-year-old Stacy Lynn...
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area
BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
