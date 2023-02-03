Want to know how you can spot the upper echelon of North Dakota? Here are a few signs a person has "Money, money, money." -- Obligatory ABBA reference. Farming and ranching is one of the most prosperous gigs in this state. I'd never turn my nose up to a farmer or rancher; they are sitting on acres and acres of land, and that costs a boatload of money. That's not to mention the equipment, livestock, and other investments they've made. The money that goes into and comes out of farming is obscene. Obscene in a good way.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO