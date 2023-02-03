The parents should never have custody of this beautiful baby. There are so many families that would love to have a baby but can't.
Wow how do you leave your baby?? something is not right i can't believe they would forget what I don't understand is why is this baby back with them it's sad
of course this was not a case of forgetting the baby. Remember that was what held them up at the counter. Paying extra for the baby and it's car seat. Has there been verification that the baby they ran away and abandoned at the counter was their child? Leaving the baby with total strangers is unthinkable in most circumstances, unless it's not their baby and a quick getaway from the scene of some type of crime (possibly some type of trafficking) is now priority because their original plan is ruined. I hope this baby is safe.
Comments / 69