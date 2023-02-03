ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, PA

CBS Philly

CBS Pet Project: Praise your dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs love to be acknowledged for doing things right and it was proven in a study. Carol Erickson, animal advocate and also with the Pennsylvania SPCA, talked to Howard Monroe about the benefits of letting your four-legged friend know that they're a "good dog."The study, Erickson references, mentions that warmer praise inevitably leads to better outcomes in the dog's behavior. She says that dogs who have experienced warmer treatment tend to interact more socially.Erickson also mentions a speed dating event at the PSPCA Adoption Center in Philadelphia on several days in February when certain adoption fees will be waived.Watch the full interview in the stream above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gopuff Brooklawn Closed?

It appears that the Gopuff distribution warehouse at the Brooklawn Shopping Center has closed. Thanks to Amber Nichols for first alerting us of this. For those unfamiliar with GoPuff, they are a delivery service where customers can order snacks, essentials, alcohol, and more through their app or website. It’s not a store where you can just walk in and shop.
BROOKLAWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local contractor charged with theft

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
SHILLINGTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day

As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA

