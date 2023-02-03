Read full article on original website
CBS Pet Project: Praise your dog
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dogs love to be acknowledged for doing things right and it was proven in a study. Carol Erickson, animal advocate and also with the Pennsylvania SPCA, talked to Howard Monroe about the benefits of letting your four-legged friend know that they're a "good dog."The study, Erickson references, mentions that warmer praise inevitably leads to better outcomes in the dog's behavior. She says that dogs who have experienced warmer treatment tend to interact more socially.Erickson also mentions a speed dating event at the PSPCA Adoption Center in Philadelphia on several days in February when certain adoption fees will be waived.Watch the full interview in the stream above.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gopuff Brooklawn Closed?
It appears that the Gopuff distribution warehouse at the Brooklawn Shopping Center has closed. Thanks to Amber Nichols for first alerting us of this. For those unfamiliar with GoPuff, they are a delivery service where customers can order snacks, essentials, alcohol, and more through their app or website. It’s not a store where you can just walk in and shop.
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
Wawarival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
North Philadelphia woman calls on friends to serve seniors and veterans
Shirlana Dash was accustomed to cooking for a crowd. But a few years ago, she decided there was room for senior citizens and veterans at the table.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local contractor charged with theft
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day
As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang: 'I thought I would be better for the community'
Philadelphia activist Brandon Chastang describes how he survived an assassination attempt on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
TSA agents stop man from bringing loaded gun, dozens of bullets on flight at Philly airport
According to the TSA, the gun was caught as the man was entering the security checkpoint at the airport.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksvillerecently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals.
