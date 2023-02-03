Read full article on original website
Later this year, skateboarders and other alternative sports fans will have a new place to meet in Northeast Pennsylvania. Builders are expected to break ground at a skatepark in Wilkes-Barre in a matter of weeks, with the park’s completion slated for the end of summer. Last September, the city...
